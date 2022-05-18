Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.82)-(0.77) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $453-457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.70 million.Appian also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.37)-(0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

APPN stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 608,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. Appian has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 736,462 shares of company stock worth $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

