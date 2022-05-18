AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Head to Head Comparison

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Snap alerts:

53.9% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Snap and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -12.71% -16.37% -7.37% AppLovin -2.50% 5.45% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Snap and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 0 7 24 0 2.77 AppLovin 0 0 14 0 3.00

Snap presently has a consensus target price of $52.13, indicating a potential upside of 112.41%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $88.93, indicating a potential upside of 133.41%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Snap.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.12 billion 9.75 -$487.95 million ($0.36) -68.17 AppLovin $2.79 billion 5.13 $35.45 million ($0.19) -200.53

AppLovin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats Snap on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.