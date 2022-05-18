APYSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $109,269.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $584,920.01 and $109,269.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,869.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00672562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00499911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034338 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,008.66 or 1.67768859 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008906 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

