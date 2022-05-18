Arbidex Price Up 49.5% Over Last Week (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded up 58% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $42,957.02 and $209.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbidex Coin Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

