ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several research firms have commented on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 38,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,988. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ARC Resources has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

