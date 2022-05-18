Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

ARCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 3,574,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

