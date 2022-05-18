Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $14.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 86,549 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 274.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

