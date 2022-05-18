Ares Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52,522.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $457,610.93 and approximately $52,522.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00520290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034580 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.72 or 1.65273500 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

