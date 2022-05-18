Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director William Beargie Buys 25,000 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 415,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
