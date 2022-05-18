Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.42. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

