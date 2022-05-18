Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.42. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
