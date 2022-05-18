Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,221,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after buying an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.43. 17,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

