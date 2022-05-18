Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ARW opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
