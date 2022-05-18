Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ARW opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,078,000 after buying an additional 131,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

