Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 489.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28,128.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.