Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.07. 13,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 242,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44.
About Artivion (NYSE:AORT)
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
