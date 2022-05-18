Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $487.81 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.61 or 0.00050050 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $487.81 million and $41.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.