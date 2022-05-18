Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASKH stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get Astika alerts:

Astika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.