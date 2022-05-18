Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ASKH stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Astika Company Profile (Get Rating)
