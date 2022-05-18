Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASUR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

