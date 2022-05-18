Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

