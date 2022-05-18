Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.89

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 97360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

