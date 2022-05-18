Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.89

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 97360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

