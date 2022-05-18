Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.56.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $11.77 on Friday, reaching $162.66. 121,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,134. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

