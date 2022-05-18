Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $298.43 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

