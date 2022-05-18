Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.52. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

