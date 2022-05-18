Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.37. 18,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

