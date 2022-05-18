AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoWeb in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AUTO stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

