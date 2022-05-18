AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoWeb in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

