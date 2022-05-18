Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.36. 901,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. Avalara has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

