Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.15. The company had a trading volume of 411,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,190. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.