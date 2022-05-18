Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 1,331,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

