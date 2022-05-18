Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $25,404.10 and $1,830.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,189.58 or 1.00015485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00104833 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

