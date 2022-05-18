Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 970,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

