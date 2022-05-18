Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%.

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

