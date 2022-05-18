B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

