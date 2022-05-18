Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.