Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.