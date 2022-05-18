Bailard Inc. Invests $272,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 264,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

