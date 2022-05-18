Bailard Inc. Invests $335,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after acquiring an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average of $358.27. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

