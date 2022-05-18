Bailard Inc. Invests $356,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

