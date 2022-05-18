Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $46,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $918.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

