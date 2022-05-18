Bailard Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE:CSV opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

