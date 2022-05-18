Bailard Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $247.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

