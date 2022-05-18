Bailard Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,033,000.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
