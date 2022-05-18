Bailard Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Harmonic by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.76 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

