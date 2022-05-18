Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardlytics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,050 shares of company stock worth $2,469,300. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

