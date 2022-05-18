Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 9291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $941.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

