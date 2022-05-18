Balancer Price Reaches $8.47 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $58.80 million and $32.86 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $8.47 or 0.00028356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,857.38 or 0.99988610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00104540 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

