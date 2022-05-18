bAlpha One Day Trading Volume Tops $195.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.59 or 0.00036473 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $190,708.59 and approximately $195.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,067.13 or 1.00065135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.