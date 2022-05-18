Banano (BAN) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Banano (BAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $125,515.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,862.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517245 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

