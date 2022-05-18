Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,106 shares during the period. Banc of California accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.72% of Banc of California worth $33,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Banc of California by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Stephens raised their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.