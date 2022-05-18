Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,477,871 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.10% of Dollar Tree worth $349,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded down $26.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. 403,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

