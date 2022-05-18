Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 495,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of ConocoPhillips worth $234,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 397,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,405. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $108.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

